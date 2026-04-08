Sheikh Joaan Reviews Progress Of Doha 2030 Athletes' Village Project

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the 21st Asian Games – Doha 2030 H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani yesterday conducted a field visit to review the latest developments of the Athletes' Village Project in Lusail City.

H E Sheikh Joaan was accompanied by President of the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) and member of the Doha 2030 Organizing Committee Eng. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Meer, QOC Secretary General and Organizing Committee member Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, and Organizing Committee CEO Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Buenain.

During the visit, H E Sheikh Joaan was briefed on the ongoing development of the project, which is being delivered in line with the highest international standards to accommodate approximately 18,000 athletes during the Games.

The Athletes' Village will feature integrated infrastructure, modern facilities, and a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet athletes' needs.

The project also reflects a strong commitment to sustainability across both design and operations, while embracing the smart city concept through the adoption of advanced technologies aimed at enhancing quality of life and ensuring efficient management of facilities and services.