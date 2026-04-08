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Russian Forces Attack Energy Facility In Odesa Region

Russian Forces Attack Energy Facility In Odesa Region


2026-04-08 07:06:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper.

“The enemy continues to attack the energy infrastructure of the Odesa region. In the evening, as a result of a drone strike, an energy facility was damaged,” Kiper said.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

The head of the regional administration emphasized that all relevant services have begun working to eliminate the consequences.

Read also: Russia plans to create buffer zone in Vinnytsia region - Palisa

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, Russian forces also attacked the southern part of Odesa region with strike drones overnight on April 8, damaging civilian and port infrastructure.

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