Little Andaman Pro 2026: National Surfing Championship Kicks Off

Country's top surfing and stand-up paddling talent have converged in Little Andaman as the inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026, the national Surfing & Stand-Up Paddling (SUP) championship gets underway on April 9, marking the start of a four-day surfing spectacle at the iconic Butler Bay. Organised by the Surfing Federation of India (SFI) and fully sponsored by Andaman & Nicobar Tourism, the championship will feature close to 100 participants competing across categories, including Men's Open Surfing, Women's Open Surfing, SUP Sprint (Men & Women), and SUP Technical (Men & Women), as per a release.

The event holds added significance as it serves as a key opener for India's surfing season in a landmark year for the sport, with the country set to make its debut in surfing at the Asian Games in Japan 2026. With India having secured qualification quotas through strong performances at recent Asian Surfing Championships, domestic events like the Little Andaman Pro play a crucial role in preparing athletes for international competition and building momentum ahead of the continental stage.

Key Athletes to Watch

Leading the charge in the men's surfing division will be Kishore Kumar, Sivaraj Babu, Srikanth D, and Ramesh Budhial. Kishore Kumar has been one of India's standout performers internationally, clinching a silver medal at the Asian Surfing Championships in Taiwan and becoming one of the first Indians to reach the semifinals at the continental level. He has also contributed to India securing qualification slots for the upcoming Asian Games. Sivaraj Babu brings consistency and experience from the national circuit, while Srikanth D has built a strong reputation through multiple domestic podium finishes. Ramesh Budhial, part of India's international contingent, continues to impress with steady performances.

In the women's division, Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanthi, and Shristi Selvam are expected to be among the frontrunners. Kamali Prakash has represented India at multiple international competitions and remains one of the country's most recognised surfing talents. Sugar Shanthi and Shristi Selvam have emerged as strong competitors on the national circuit, reflecting the growing depth in Indian women's surfing.

Growth of Indian Surfing

Indian surfing has witnessed steady growth over the past few years, with athletes making significant strides at the international level, including podium finishes and deep runs at Asian championships. This upward trajectory has not only strengthened the country's competitive standing but also increased interest in the sport across the coastal region

Showcasing Andaman as a Premier Surfing Hub

Speaking ahead of the event, Vinayak Chamadia, IAS, Director (IP & T), A & N Administration, said, "Hosting the Little Andaman Pro 2026 is a major step in showcasing the islands as a premier destination for surfing and ocean sports. We are committed to promoting sustainable tourism while creating opportunities for athletes and local communities through such initiatives."

Beyond competition, the event underscores the rising importance of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands as a key hub for surfing in India. With pristine waters, coral reefs, and consistent swell patterns, Little Andaman offers world-class conditions that are ideal for competitive surfing. By hosting the first-ever national championship in the region, Andaman Tourism is not only promoting the sport but also positioning the islands as a premier destination for adventure tourism. The initiative is expected to provide a significant boost to tourism by attracting athletes, support teams, and surf enthusiasts, while also creating long-term opportunities for local communities through sport and related economic activity.

Crucial Preparation for Asian Games

SFI President Arun Vasu emphasised the importance of the event, stating, "This championship comes at a crucial time for Indian surfing. As we prepare for the Asian Games, it is important for our athletes to compete in diverse and high-quality wave conditions. We are grateful to Andaman Tourism for fully supporting this event and helping us expand the sport into new regions."

With top talent, high-performance waves, and growing national interest, the Little Andaman Pro 2026 promises to deliver four days of thrilling action while further strengthening India's presence in the global surfing landscape. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)