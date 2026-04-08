Choithrams Rolls Out Paid Parking Across Some Of Its UAE Stores, Ties Up With PARKONIC

The supermarket chain Choithrams has introduced ticketless parking across selected store locations in the UAE, powered by PARKONIC OS. This operating system is digitally managed and will enable a seamless and ticketless parking experience.

As part of the new system, customers will have one hour of complimentary parking, validated at checkout by providing their vehicle license plate number, with the applicable duration automatically adjusted at exit.

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After the one-hour free period, parking will be charged at Dh15 per additional hour. Payments can be made through available options at the location, either pay via QR code or through automatic deduction on their SALIK account, where applicable.

The system has been rolled out for pilot across three Choithrams locations, including DEC Marina store, JVC Manhattan, and Dubai Silicon Oasis, while most of its stores will have it by mid-April.

Done in partnership with PARKONIC, the UAE's largest private parking operator, the move is designed to reduce parking friction for customers and improve their experiences beyond just shopping.

PARKONIC's structured, tech-enabled parking management system will allow parking flow to be structured and managed more efficiently, while at the same time supporting smoother and more convenient store visits.

“We understand that something as simple as finding a parking space can shape the overall visit – no one wants to arrive and struggle to find a spot!,” Mark Mortimer-Davies, CEO at Choithrams, said.

“So, we're putting our customers' needs first, not only as a retailer, but as a brand that wants to make everyday experiences easier. This marks a step towards smarter, more integrated retail infrastructure, and we're delighted to be working with PARKONIC to make this happen.”,” he added.

The CEO of PARKONIC, Imad Alameddine, said,“Retail today is no longer just about what happens inside the store, but how seamlessly the entire visit comes together. Our collaboration with Choithrams focuses on removing everyday friction points, starting from the moment customers arrive. By simplifying parking into a seamless, ticketless experience, we are supporting a more effortless and enjoyable journey for their customers.”

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