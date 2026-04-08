Govt Strengthening India's Clean Energy Ecosystem, Accelerating NE's Development: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Itanagar, April 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that his government is strengthening India's clean energy ecosystem while accelerating development in the Northeast region.

His comments came after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by him, approved an investment of Rs 14,105.83 crore for the construction of the Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project (HEP) on the Lohit river in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.

In addition, the CCEA has also cleared an investment of Rs 26,069.50 crore for the construction of the Kamala Hydro Electric Project (HEP), spanning Kamle, Kra Daadi, and Kurung Kumey districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Taking to his X account, Prime Minister Modi said: "With the Cabinet approval of the Kamala Hydro Electric Project, we are strengthening India's clean energy ecosystem while advancing integrated development across Arunachal Pradesh, with a focus on power, infrastructure and community welfare."

"A major boost to clean energy and development in the Northeast! The approval of the Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project in Arunachal Pradesh will strengthen power supply, generate sustainable energy, and bring infrastructure and opportunities to the region," he said in another post.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for approving the two major hydropower projects in the state.

In a post on his X handle, the Chief Minister said: "Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji for approving the Rs 14,105 crore Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project in Anjaw district. With a capacity of 1,200 MW, this project on the Lohit river will strengthen power supply, support grid stability, and bring infrastructure, employment, and development to the region."

In another post, Khandu said: "Grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji for approving the Kamala Hydro Electric Project worth Rs 26,069 crore. This 1,720 MW project will not only enhance India's energy security but also drive infrastructure development, create jobs, and improve livelihoods across Arunachal Pradesh, especially in remote districts."

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who holds the Power and Non-Conventional Energy Resources portfolios, also reposted the Chief Minister's reactions, expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister.

The estimated completion period for the Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project on the Lohit river in Anjaw district is 78 months, while the Kamala Hydro Electric Project across Kamle, Kra Daadi, and Kurung Kumey districts is expected to be completed in 96 months.

Chief Minister Khandu earlier emphasised the state's vast natural resource potential and reiterated the government's commitment to converting these assets into sustainable revenue through well-defined policies.

A senior official from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) said that the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project is expected to generate 2,000 MW of power by December 2026, making it the largest hydroelectric project in the country. The Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, initiated in 2001, was cited as a key example of the“Viksit Bharat” vision. Despite earlier setbacks due to protests, the project has regained momentum in recent years.

Officials noted that a significant portion of the machinery is already operational, and once completed, the project will substantially enhance India's power generation capacity. Additionally, other hydropower projects with a combined capacity of nearly 19,000–20,000 MW are at various stages of development across the state, the official added.