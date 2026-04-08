Tripura CM Accuses Ally Tipra Motha Party Of Corruption In Tribal Council, Vows BJP-Led Development

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 8 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), accusing it of presiding over a regime of "loot and corruption" in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Chief Minster Saha asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only party capable of ensuring the development of Janjati (tribal) communities.

He made these remarks after participating in a series of roadshows held in Bodhjangnagar-Wakhinagar, Simna-Tamakari, Jirania, and Mandainagar-Pulinpur in West Tripura as part of the BJP's poll campaign for the April 12 TTAADC elections.

Chief Minister Saha alleged that the TMP-led administration in the TTAADC has failed to deliver despite receiving substantial financial support from the state government at various points in time.

"From day one, we have been in the field and actively working since we decided to contest all 28 Assembly seats. Not only that, we began our groundwork in tribal areas three months before the election announcement. We are confident that BJP will contest the upcoming TTAADC elections independently because of the ongoing loot and corruption in the tribal council. Even after being given opportunities by the public, they (TMP) have failed to serve the people," he remarked.

Highlighting the state of development in Tripura, CM Saha said he personally inspected facilities in tribal areas and found conditions to be extremely poor.

"I have visited some rooms of smoke houses (for rubber sheet processing), and the conditions are truly pathetic. We have allocated Rs 35 crore for hospitals, an additional Rs 10 crore outside the budget, and Rs 30 crore for various projects. However, I have not seen corresponding work on the ground," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that people have already experienced governance under other parties, including the Communist Party of India-Marxist and the Congress, and are now able to make informed choices.

"Only the BJP can run the government with transparency, and people have realised this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been sincere about the development of tribal communities," he added.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday visited the residence of BJP candidate Maji Debbarma, who was injured in an alleged attack by miscreants linked to the TMP, at Pekuazjala–Janmejoynagar Assembly constituency.

After addressing an election rally in Takarjala on Wednesday, the Chief Minister went to Jarulbachai Padmamohan Para, where the injured candidate resides, and enquired about his current condition and medical treatment.

Chief Minister Saha assured the BJP candidate and his family that those involved in the attack would not be spared and would face strict legal action.

Speaking to media, the Chief Minister said that one of the attackers has already been arrested by the police, while another accused is currently absconding.

He also added that such attacks would not be able to deter workers of the BJP.

"These kinds of violent acts are not being received well by the people," he said.