India, Bangladesh Discuss Strengthening Ties, People-Centric Cooperation

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bangladesh foreign minister Khalilur Rahman, the first minister to visit India after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) swept the elections in February, met senior ministers in Delhi on Wednesday.

“We discussed strengthening our bilateral relationship in its various facets,” S Jaishankar, India's external affairs minister, wrote on X after the meeting.

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“Also exchanged views on regional and global developments. Agreed to remain in close touch," he added.

Other Indian leaders, including Piyush Goyal, minister of commerce and industry and Hardeep Singh Puri, minister of petroleum and natural gas, were also scheduled to meet the visiting minister.

Bangladesh has requested India for additional fuel supplies, including diesel, to help it cope with the energy crisis following the US-Israel-Iran war.

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Rahman had earlier met Ajit Doval, India's national security advisor. The foreign ministry of Bangladesh said the emphasis would be on“stability and continuous development of bilateral relations based on dignity, mutual trust and respect, and shared interests.” It aimed to raise bilateral cooperation to a more fruitful and sustainable level.

“India and Bangladesh share warm and historic ties anchored in strong people-to-people relations,” the spokesperson of the Indian external affairs ministry told the media.“The visit will further bolster India-Bangladesh partnership.”

Pranay Verma, India's high commissioner to Dhaka, earlier met Tarique Rahman, the Bangladeshi Prime Minister. It was focused on“people-centric cooperation in multiple domains aligned with the national development priorities of the two countries”, the Indian high commission said.

The two sides are likely to discuss issues including the sharing of river waters, cooperation in the energy sector and normalisation of visa processing.

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