Jones & Koch Law Firm Launches Two-Team Approach To Personal Injury In South Texas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Jones & Koch Law Firm has introduced a two-team model for handling personal injury cases across South Texas, including the Greater Houston area and the Coastal Bend. The approach separates settlement strategy from trial preparation, aiming to address claims more efficiently while maintaining readiness for litigation if needed.

Under the model, one team focuses on pre-litigation resolution, working to negotiate settlements with insurance companies. A second team, composed of trial-focused partners, is engaged if a case proceeds to court. The firm states that this structure is designed to allow cases to be prepared for litigation from the outset, while prioritizing early resolution.

Jones & Koch Law Firm reports that the strategy is informed by its attorneys' combined experience in trial law and insurance-related processes. The firm notes that early case preparation includes detailed documentation, such as medical summaries and accident analysis, which may be presented during settlement discussions.

The firm's leadership includes attorneys Joe Jones and Sean Koch. Jones, a Board Certified Personal Injury Trial Lawyer and former U.S. Marine Corps Judge Advocate, brings experience in litigation and mediation. Koch, a managing partner based in Corpus Christi, has a background influenced by insurance industry practices through family experience, which the firm says contributes to its understanding of claims evaluation.

According to the firm, the two-team approach is intended to reduce delays commonly associated with personal injury cases. By preparing cases for potential trial at an early stage, the firm aims to create conditions that may encourage earlier settlements, while maintaining the option to proceed with litigation if necessary.

Jones & Koch Law Firm handles a range of personal injury matters, including car and trucking accidents, workplace injuries, wrongful death claims, bicycle accidents, and dog bites. The firm serves clients across South Texas, with offices in Houston and Corpus Christi.

The introduction of this model reflects a broader trend among legal practices exploring alternative case management structures to balance efficiency and litigation readiness in personal injury law.

About Jones & Koch Law Firm

Jones & Koch Law Firm is a Texas-based personal injury law practice serving clients in Houston, Corpus Christi, and surrounding areas. The firm focuses on pre-litigation case preparation and settlement strategy, with experience handling a range of personal injury claims, including motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, and wrongful death cases.