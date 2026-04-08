Ice Is Now Being Applied To Android Smartphones

Users of Google Pixel 8 Pro have been given unusual advice-some were told to put their devices on ice to cool them down, AzerNEWS reports.

In early spring, Pixel 8 Pro owners began reporting issues with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The problem appears to be linked to overheating, which may have started after the release of the March Pixel Feature Drop update. As temperatures rise, some devices reportedly lose stable connections to wireless networks.

A Reddit user known as“danillll2017” gathered complaints from other smartphone owners and even conducted a small experiment. To reduce overheating, he suggested turning off the device and placing it next to an ice pack. According to his observations, the phone temporarily resumed normal operation after cooling down-until it overheated again.

However, experts from Android Authority strongly advise against such methods.“We do not recommend trying this,” the journalists noted, warning that moisture protection can degrade over time and that rapid cooling may cause condensation, especially on the camera lens, potentially damaging the device.

Instead, users are encouraged to wait for an official software fix from Google. Interestingly, similar overheating-related issues have been observed in other smartphones in recent years, highlighting how increasing device performance often comes with greater thermal management challenges. Manufacturers are now investing heavily in advanced cooling systems, such as vapor chambers and AI-based power optimization, to prevent such problems in future models.