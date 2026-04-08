Keralam Polls: Rahul Gandhi Pitches UDF For A Future Of Jobs, Dignity

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called on voters in Keralam to support a government with vision, emphasising the state's talent and potential.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Keralam has the talent. Kerala has the potential. What Keralam needs is a government with the vision to harness both." Keralam has the talent. Keralam has the potential. What Keralam needs is a government with the vision to harness both. Tomorrow, vote for that Keralam. Vote for a future of jobs, dignity and opportunity. Vote for UDF. #UDF100 twitter/eXARcYy1GG - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 8, 2026 Urging people to vote, he added, "Tomorrow, vote for that Keralam. Vote for a future of jobs, dignity and opportunity."

Political Landscape and Election Context

The political temperature in the state is at its zenith as voting for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections is scheduled for April 9, with counting on May 4. The current Assembly's tenure ends on May 23.

Keralam has been governed by the CPI(M)-led LDF for the past decade. In the 2021 elections, the LDF retained power with 99 seats, becoming the first incumbent government since 1977 to win consecutive terms. The UDF won 41 seats, while the NDA, led by the BJP, failed to win any seats despite an 11.4 per cent vote share.

Following the victory, Pinarayi Vijayan became the first Keralam CM to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term. The CPI(M) emerged as the largest party with 62 seats; Congress secured 21, and the CPI won 17. The Indian Union Muslim League, a key UDF ally, won 15 seats. The LDF includes parties such as Keralam Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal, and the Nationalist Congress Party, while the UDF comprises Congress, Keralam Congress, and the Indian Union Muslim League. The NDA, led by the BJP, also includes regional parties such as Twenty 20, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, and Keralam Kamaraj Congress. (ANI)

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