Kehwa, Crackers, & Cheers: Kashmir Celebrates Gulf Ceasefire

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Celebrations broke out across several parts of Kashmir following the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and the United States, with many people hailing the development as a“victory” for the Islamic Republic.

Hundreds of residents, particularly in Shia-majority areas, poured onto the streets late into the evening, marking the truce with slogans, flag-waving, and public gatherings. Festivities were reported from Srinagar localities including Saidakadal, Shalimar, Zadibal, Bemina, and Lawaypora, as well as from districts such as Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Pulwama, and Bandipora.

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Carrying Iranian flags, people celebrated what they described as Iran's resilience against the combined might of the United States and Israel. Firecrackers were burst in several areas, while many distributed traditional Kashmiri kehwa among passersby.

“This ceasefire is a victory for Iran. They brought the US and Israel to their knees. Today, we are celebrating this victory,” said a participant in Budgam.

The celebrations come weeks after widespread protests were held across the Valley following the outbreak of hostilities on February 28, when joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran triggered public anger. In Srinagar's Lal Chowk, thousands had gathered to demonstrate against the attacks, with members of the Shia community particularly vocal over the reported killing of Iran's Supreme Leader.

In the intervening weeks, solidarity with Iran also took the form of large-scale fundraising drives. Residents across Kashmir contributed money and valuables to support those affected by the conflict, reflecting what many see as deep cultural and religious ties between the Valley and Iran. Kashmir is often referred to as“Iran-e-Sagheer” or Little Iran, underscoring these historical connections.

Reacting to the ceasefire, Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq described the development as a positive step.

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“The two-week ceasefire announcement between Iran and the United States is a welcome step toward peace. It underscores that restraint and dialogue must take precedence over confrontation for conflict resolution,” he said, while also commending the“resilience and courage” of the Iranian people.

However, political reactions in the region reflected a mix of endorsement and scepticism.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the outcome of the nearly 40-day conflict, asking what the United States had ultimately achieved.

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“The Strait of Hormuz was open and freely available before the war began. What exactly did this 39-day war achieve for the US?” he said in a post on X, referring to the strategic waterway whose closure had heightened global concerns during the conflict.

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the ceasefire more emphatically, framing it as a moment of triumph for Iran.

“It is a day to rejoice. Thank God, He gave Iran such courage that it stood strong in front of the United States. Not just America, it forced Israel to kneel down. Both the United States and Israel were forced to seek a negotiation,” she said, also acknowledging Pakistan's role in easing tensions.

On the ground, the sentiment echoed similar views.“It is a victory for us. The truce has come at Iran's own terms,” said a resident of north Kashmir. Another, from Budgam, described the moment as“like an Eid,” adding that weeks of anxiety had given way to relief.