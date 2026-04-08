KKR's Kartik Tyagi On Dwayne Bravo's Mentorship, SRK's Motivation

Learning from a T20 veteran

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Kartik Tyagi opened up on his learnings from KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo and meeting with the franchise's owner Shah Rukh Khan, ahead of the team's clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday. Kartik Tyagi praised Dwayne Bravo for his vast experience, adding that the key takeaway from him is understanding when to apply specific skills under pressure. Tyagi said that with seasoned players present in the camp, it always helps guide crucial on-field decisions. "He has a lot of experience in the T20 format, so everyone knows his skillset. But it's about understanding which skill to use and when to use it. Sometimes you go in with a plan, but under pressure--especially if you're playing after a long gap--it's not easy to think clearly. That's when having someone with so much experience around helps a lot on the field. They guide us on what to do, when to do it, and at what moment to bowl," he said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the KKR vs LSG clash.

'Strive to be the best': SRK's message

KKR also revealed that he met Shah Rukh Khan, the KKR team owner, and said that the Bollywood star motivated the players to always strive to be the best. "We met Shah Rukh Khan, and he motivated us a lot. He told us that we should always strive to be the best, and that really inspired us," Kartik Tyagi said.

'Hungry' for a win

KKR have so far had a campaign to forget as they are still winless after having played three matches in the IPL 2026. They are positioned eighth in the IPL 2026 points table with one point to their name, which they received after the match with the Punjab Kings was abandoned due to rain, and both teams shared a point each. However, ahead of the match against LSG, Tyagi said the team is highly focused and determined to win.

"We're focused on winning the match, and we're very hungry for it. It's been on our minds for the past few days. We're constantly thinking about how to get the win. Our planning is complete, and hopefully, the result will go in our favour," Tyagi said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)