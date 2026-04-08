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Toronto Joins In N. American Recovery Rally
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities recovered emphatically Wednesday, after cheerful news on the geopolitical front between the U.S. and Iran.
The TSX Composite Index regained 383.05 points, or 1.2%, to greet the closing bell at 33,620.57.
The Canadian dollar pulled back 0.04 cents at 72.27 cents U.S.
The U.S. and Iran's two-week ceasefire suspended a six-week-old conflict that has crimped energy supplies and stoked inflation fears.
A senior Iranian official involved in the discussions told Reuters Tehran could open the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday or Friday ahead of planned peace talks in Pakistan, if a framework for the ceasefire is agreed.
Gold issues had a banner day, led by USA Gold, advancing 28 cents, or 3.8%, to $7.70, while Kinross Gold collected $1.74, or 4%, to $45.69.
In tech stocks, Celestica jumped $27.51, or 6.7%, to $441.04. Blackline Safety soared $1.82, or 25.6%, to $8.93 after the industrial safety technology provider agreed to be taken private by U.S. private equity firm?Francisco Partners.
Health-care shares also soared, as Curaleaf nudged 19 cents, or 6.1%, to $3.33, while Sienna Senior Living picked up 29 cents, or 1.3%, to $22.77.
Energy stocks waned, though, with Parex Resources descending $2.48, or 9.1%, to $24.98, while those for IPCO sank $2.90, or 7.6%, to $35.37.
TSX's energy subindex slumped, with Vermilion Energy down $1.66, or 8.5, to $17.82 and International Petroleum dipping $3.53, or, or 9.3%, to $34.73.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange regained 13.88 points, or 1.4%, to 982.58.
All but one of the 12 TSX subgroups were in the green by the close, with gold and information technology each soaring 2.4%, while health-care pointed upward 2.2%.
Only energy missed out, ducking 4.2%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks moved into the stratosphere Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump suspended attacks on Iran for two weeks, pausing a five-week conflict that closed a crucial waterway for global energy supplies.
The Dow Jones Industrials rocketed 1,326.33 points, or 2.9%, to 47,910.79.
The S&P 500 prospered 165.96 points, or 2.5%, to 6,782.81.
The NASDAQ spiked 617.15 points, or 2.8%, to 22,635.
Broadcom was higher by more than 5%. Micron Technology gained more than 7%.
On the other hand, energy stocks that have surged since the start of the conflict faltered. Shares of Exxon Mobil slid more than 5%, while Chevron fell more than 4%.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury moved higher, lowering yields to 4.30% from Tuesday's 4.32%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices let go of $16.82 to $96.13 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices climbed $69.70 to $4,754.4.60 U.S. an ounce.
Equities recovered emphatically Wednesday, after cheerful news on the geopolitical front between the U.S. and Iran.
The TSX Composite Index regained 383.05 points, or 1.2%, to greet the closing bell at 33,620.57.
The Canadian dollar pulled back 0.04 cents at 72.27 cents U.S.
The U.S. and Iran's two-week ceasefire suspended a six-week-old conflict that has crimped energy supplies and stoked inflation fears.
A senior Iranian official involved in the discussions told Reuters Tehran could open the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday or Friday ahead of planned peace talks in Pakistan, if a framework for the ceasefire is agreed.
Gold issues had a banner day, led by USA Gold, advancing 28 cents, or 3.8%, to $7.70, while Kinross Gold collected $1.74, or 4%, to $45.69.
In tech stocks, Celestica jumped $27.51, or 6.7%, to $441.04. Blackline Safety soared $1.82, or 25.6%, to $8.93 after the industrial safety technology provider agreed to be taken private by U.S. private equity firm?Francisco Partners.
Health-care shares also soared, as Curaleaf nudged 19 cents, or 6.1%, to $3.33, while Sienna Senior Living picked up 29 cents, or 1.3%, to $22.77.
Energy stocks waned, though, with Parex Resources descending $2.48, or 9.1%, to $24.98, while those for IPCO sank $2.90, or 7.6%, to $35.37.
TSX's energy subindex slumped, with Vermilion Energy down $1.66, or 8.5, to $17.82 and International Petroleum dipping $3.53, or, or 9.3%, to $34.73.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange regained 13.88 points, or 1.4%, to 982.58.
All but one of the 12 TSX subgroups were in the green by the close, with gold and information technology each soaring 2.4%, while health-care pointed upward 2.2%.
Only energy missed out, ducking 4.2%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks moved into the stratosphere Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump suspended attacks on Iran for two weeks, pausing a five-week conflict that closed a crucial waterway for global energy supplies.
The Dow Jones Industrials rocketed 1,326.33 points, or 2.9%, to 47,910.79.
The S&P 500 prospered 165.96 points, or 2.5%, to 6,782.81.
The NASDAQ spiked 617.15 points, or 2.8%, to 22,635.
Broadcom was higher by more than 5%. Micron Technology gained more than 7%.
On the other hand, energy stocks that have surged since the start of the conflict faltered. Shares of Exxon Mobil slid more than 5%, while Chevron fell more than 4%.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury moved higher, lowering yields to 4.30% from Tuesday's 4.32%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices let go of $16.82 to $96.13 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices climbed $69.70 to $4,754.4.60 U.S. an ounce.
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