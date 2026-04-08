Biostem Technologies To Showcase Innovation And Clinical Evidence At Symposium On Advanced Wound Care Spring 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies® (OTC: BSEM), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of perinatal tissue allograft products, today announced its participation in the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring meeting in Charlotte, NC, from April 8-12. SAWC is one of the premier gatherings for wound care professionals, clinicians, and researchers. “We are proud to contribute to the ongoing clinical dialogue at SAWC, where leading minds in wound care come together,” said Jason Matuszewski, Chairman and CEO of BioStem Technologies.“During this Spring Session, we will be highlighting our recently introduced Neox Product line, which is now part of BioStem Technologies' family of perinatal tissue. This addition of Neox, expands our capabilities across multiple tissue formats, provides physicians with differentiated options depending on the clinical need, handling preferences and site of care requirements, and reinforces our focus on advancing science and equipping clinicians with the data and tools they need to improve patient outcomes. Our expanded portfolio, offers the most comprehensive suite of placental and umbilical cord tissue solutions, backed extensively by both randomized clinical trials and real-world evidence, and we are pleased to showcase BioStem's leadership in this market.” Booth Schedule (all times EST):



Thursday, April 9 th

Friday, April 10 th Saturday, April 11 th

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

11:30 AM – 2:00 PM

11:30 AM – 2:00 PM



In addition to its booth schedule during show exhibit hours, BioStem is hosting a lunch symposium for attendees and introducing an accepted scientific poster.

Innovation Theater Lunch Symposium:

A New Season in Wound Care : An Expanded Portfolio Grounded in Evidence is taking place on Thursday, April 9th, from 12:15p.m. to 1:45p.m. in Room 207C. Featuring:



Dr. Wendy Weston, PhD, CTBS

William Marston, MD Herbert Slade, MD



The luncheon will include a discussion of several key topics, including an introduction to the newly expanded BioStem Technologies product portfolio, the science behind its innovative suite of birth tissue products, the recently published results of a randomized controlled trial on diabetic foot ulcers and practical guidance on how to incorporate these therapies into clinical practice. The session will conclude with a live question-and-answer session.

Accepted Poster Presentation:

BioStem will present a new scientific poster presentation, which will be available for viewing in Exhibit Hall 1C. Poster number is LR-020. BioStem's participation demonstrates its continued investment in clinical research and medical education as it works to expand access to advanced healing technologies across a wide range of care settings. Attendees interested in learning more about BioStem's technologies and clinical data are encouraged to attend the luncheon session and visit the company's poster presentation and booth during the conference.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM): BioStem Technologies® is a publicly traded, biomedical innovator, focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing advanced allograft solutions derived from perinatal tissue. The company leverages its industry-leading proprietary BioRetain®, CryoTek® and SteriTek® processing technologies, designed to optimize the preservation of the natural properties of these tissues, supporting their use in clinical settings. Clinicians across a wide range of specialties use its allografts. With a growing portfolio of products, expanding clinical research initiatives, and a national commercial footprint, BioStem is committed to advancing innovation in regenerative medicine.

BioStem Technologies' quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established in compliance with current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). BioStem's portfolio of quality brands includes its Neox®, Clarix®, VENDAJE® and American AmnionTM product lines.

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