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US, UK Officials Call for International Safeguards in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper highlighted the importance of international efforts to maintain free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the US State Department on Tuesday.
Rubio spoke with Cooper by phone to address Iran’s ongoing retaliatory strikes across the Middle East and the “critical importance of restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” as stated in a readout of the call.
“The Secretary and Foreign Secretary agreed on the need for international efforts to ensure shipping can move freely and energy supplies can reach global markets,” the statement said.
The discussion occurred hours before US President Donald Trump’s 8 PM deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait and reach an agreement, following his earlier warning that a “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”
Tensions in the region have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on February 28, which Iranian authorities report has killed over 1,400 people, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has conducted drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US forces, while also restricting the movement of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
Rubio spoke with Cooper by phone to address Iran’s ongoing retaliatory strikes across the Middle East and the “critical importance of restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” as stated in a readout of the call.
“The Secretary and Foreign Secretary agreed on the need for international efforts to ensure shipping can move freely and energy supplies can reach global markets,” the statement said.
The discussion occurred hours before US President Donald Trump’s 8 PM deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait and reach an agreement, following his earlier warning that a “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”
Tensions in the region have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on February 28, which Iranian authorities report has killed over 1,400 people, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has conducted drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US forces, while also restricting the movement of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
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