Kanhaiya Kumar: Assam Will Meet Manipur's Fate If Sarma Becomes CM

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Tuesday alleged that the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government has been engaging in "hooliganism and corruption" during their ten-year rule. He further claimed that "Assam will meet the same fate as Manipur" in case Himanta Biswa Sarma becomes the Chief Minister when the assembly election results are announced on May 4. "Himanta Biswa Sarma has done nothing in the past several years, and during the BJP's ten-year rule, to engage in hooliganism, corruption, intimidation, eviction notices, and spewing nothing but hatred. The Congress Party is vigorously contesting the Assam elections against that hatred, against corruption, and for the rights and privileges of all. We are serious about the livelihood issues of the common people of Assam, their self-respect, and the issues of water, forest, and land... We believe that if Himanta Biswa Sarma becomes Chief Minister, Assam will face the same fate as Manipur," he told ANI.

Congress-BJP Feud Escalates

Meanwhile, the war of words between the Congress and BJP over allegations levelled against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife further escalated on Tuesday with the leaders of two parties continuing to target each other. Assam Police carried searches at the Delhi residence of Congress leader Pawan Khera after Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma filed an FIR against him. Khera had made the allegations at a press conference relating to "passports" of Riniki Bhuyan Sharma and Sarma "not declaring correct property-related information" in his election affidavit.

Assam Assembly Elections

The Assam Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled for April 9, with counting of votes and declaration of results to take place on May 4. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. The Assam Chief Minister is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat.

2021 Election Rewind

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats, with the BJP alone winning 60 seats. The Congress and AIUDF had formed a grand alliance along with the BPF and the communist parties, but the alliance performed poorly with just 16 seats out of 126.

Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)