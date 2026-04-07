Scosche® Industries Promotes Safer Roads During Safe National Distracted Driving Awareness Month With Latest Hands-Free Mount Innovations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New in-vehicle solutions designed to reduce distracted driving and keep devices secure, visible, and charged

OXNARD, Calif., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, SCOSCHE Industries, a leading innovator of award-winning consumer technology and accessories, and the #1 Mount and FM Transmitter brand* in North America, is encouraging drivers to adopt safer, hands-free habits behind the wheel. With distracted driving continuing to pose a significant risk on roadways nationwide, Scosche's latest lineup of phone mounting solutions is engineered to keep drivers focused, connected, and compliant with hands-free laws.

“National Distracted Driving Awareness Month is an important reminder that even a quick glance at your phone can have serious consequences. In fact, reading or sending a text takes your eyes off the road for roughly 5 seconds, equivalent to driving a football field at 55 mph, blind,” said Darryl Miya, Director of Marketing at Scosche.“Our goal is to eliminate that risk by making it easier for drivers to keep their devices securely mounted, clearly visible, and wirelessly charged so their attention stays where it belongs - on the road.”

The MagicGrip Charge enhances the hands-free experience with auto-sensing motorized arms and feet that secure the phone the moment it aligns with the charging coil offering Qi-compatible Apple® and Samsung® phones. A 360-degree adjustable head keeps navigation and calls in clear view, while installation options drivers can attach the MagicGrip to the Window, Dash, or Vent using the strong StickGripTM Suction Cup Base, Automotive-Grade Adhesive, or Twist-to-Secure Vent base. MSRP of $34.99-$39.99





Theis Qi2 Certified delivering up to 25W of wireless charging power and offers customizable installation with a 360-degree adjustable head. Drivers can mount their device on the Back-of-Display, Window, Dash, or Vent using automotive-grade adhesive, a StickGripTM suction cup, vent clip, or Twist-to-Secure Vent Hook, with optional Swing-Arm and Flip-Arm configurations for maximum flexibility. MSRP of

Built for more demanding environments, themount provides a rugged, heavy-duty solution with a powerful suction base and reinforced grip. Ideal for larger devices and extended use, it ensures stability and visibility even on rough roads or long-haul drives. MSRP of

Every Charging Mount includes a USB-C power adapter and USB-C cable, for a complete out-of-the-box solution that'll keep your device powered, accessible, and your dash clutter-free. Beyond mounts, Scosche's newest collection of charging accessories fast charges devices, minimizes clutter, and eliminates the need for extra charging cables and adapters.

Cell phone usage - texting, emailing, and social media - is the leading distraction for drivers. As more states adopt and enforce hands-free driving laws, Scosche continues to prioritize innovation that supports safer driving behaviors without sacrificing convenience. By integrating secure mounting and reliable charging into every journey, the company empowers drivers to stay connected responsibly.

For more information on Scosche's full lineup of mounting solutions, visit .

*#1 Mount Brand

Source: Circana, /Retail Tracking Service, Mobile Holders/Stands, Excluding Mobile Holder Type: Mobile Grip/Stand, Unit Sales, Jan. 2021– May 2024 combined.

Circana/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. & Canada, PDPA Connectivity, Type: Wireless/FM Transmitters/ Modulators, Jan. 2020 - May, 2023 combined.

Note: The Scosche MagicMount phone mount system was granted two design patents: D790,960 and D831,462.

PopSockets® is a registered trademark of PopSockets LLC, which is not affiliated with Scosche and does not endorse use of PopSockets® grips with Scosche products. This could result in damage to the grip and/or decreased functionality.

SpinPop® is a trademark of Quest USA Corp., registered in the U.S. and other countries

Follow us on: Instagram (@scoscheinc) and @scosche on X, Facebook, Pinterest,YouTube and LinkedIn, for the latest news on all of the company's award-winning consumer tech and car audio products and accessories. And also visit our company Press Room on

About SCOSCHE: Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products – committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and countless industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation.

Media Contacts:

Chris McCloud

Scosche PR

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Darryl Miya

Brand Manager, Scosche Industries

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at