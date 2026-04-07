Time Will Tell, Says Shivakumar On CM Post After Polls Accuses Centre Of Ignoring South India Amid LPG Crunch

MENAFN - IANS) Hubballi (Karnataka), April 7 (IANS) Amid the speculation over Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, assuming the role of Karnataka Chief Minister, the State Congress President stated that "time will answer everything." On the fuel situation in the state he said that two ships carrying fuel from Gulf countries went to Gujarat and not Mangaluru or Kerala ports and accused the Centre of "looking only towards North India and neglecting South India."

When asked by the media at the Hubballi airport on Tuesday about speculation that he would become Chief Minister after the elections, Shivakumar remarked,“Time will answer everything.”

Shivakumar further said that statements made by anyone other than himself and the Chief Minister on the issue of leadership change in the state are not significant.

Shivakumar said,“I am the State President of the Congress party. On the question of change in power, only the statements made by the Chief Minister and myself are relevant. Others' remarks are secondary.”

When asked about Home Minister G. Parameshwara's statement that Siddaramaiah would continue as Chief Minister until 2028, he said,“I do not respond to statements made by others.”

On whether there would be discussions on leadership change after the elections, he said,“There is no need for you to create an issue out of this.”

On the bye-elections in two constituencies, he said,“I have visited both Davanagere South and Bagalkot. The campaign has gone very well. We will win in both constituencies. People are satisfied with our government's programmes.

"The BJP is not speaking about the ongoing price rise. The central government has also not announced any relief. Our five guarantee schemes have provided some support to the people. We are confident of victory in both constituencies, and there is no issue.”

Criticising the Centre, Shivakumar accused it of neglecting South India.

Responding to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's suggestion to use petrol as an alternative to cooking gas, he said,“Joshi should work in the interest of our state. Two ships carrying fuel from Gulf countries went to Gujarat - why did they not come to Mangaluru or Kerala ports? They are looking only towards North India and neglecting South India.”

When asked if this was being politicised, he said,“They do not have a base in South India, so they are resorting to politics.”

Speaking about the Kerala Assembly elections, Shivakumar said,“I, along with some MLAs, participated in the campaign. We are confident that the UDF alliance will secure a two-thirds majority this time. People are tired of 10 years of LDF rule."

"They have an understanding with the BJP. There has been no significant development in the last decade. Non-Resident Keralites are unable to vote, and there are not enough flight arrangements for them to travel and participate in the elections," Shivakumar stated.

"The UDF is working in unity. I took part in 14 campaign meetings and roadshows. There is a lot of discipline among political parties there, and we can learn from them,” he said.