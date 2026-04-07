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Sreeleela Controversy: Actress Faces Criticism After 'Periods' Remark Goes Viral
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actress and doctor Sreeleela is facing major heat online. She said women shouldn't use periods as an excuse and should push themselves. But her comments have started a big debate, and many are not happy. Here's why.Sandalwood's Sreeleela is now a top actress in the South. After rocking Tollywood, she's also entering Bollywood and Kollywood. She recently made headlines for completing her MBBS from DY Patil University in Maharashtra, balancing a tough 6-year medical course with her acting career.Sreeleela recently spoke openly about menstruation, a topic most people avoid. In a society where periods are still seen as a taboo, many praised her for starting the conversation. However, the actual content of her speech has drawn a lot of criticism.Sreeleela was attending an awareness program with a large female audience. Someone asked her if she ever faced issues during shoots because of her period. Her answer is what kicked off this entire pro-versus-con debate.So what did she say? 'Periods should not be a problem for us. I have shot many hit songs while I was menstruating, and those songs got a lot of praise. In my opinion, periods should not become an excuse for a woman,' the actress stated.She added that women must move past their physical and mental problems. 'When we ask for equal opportunities and rights as men, is it right to stay back citing period problems?' she questioned. 'We have to push ourselves,' she insisted.Many people are saying that while her intention might be good, as a doctor, she should know better. For countless women, dancing is a distant dream during their period; the pain they endure is immense. Netizens pointed out that every woman's body is different. Just because she can dance comfortably doesn't mean everyone can, and it's wrong to suggest so.People are pointing out a big difference between a regular person and a doctor giving this advice. 'It's your duty as a doctor to also mention that this isn't possible for everyone,' one comment read. Critics feel that simply telling women to 'push through' physical pain is not the right message from a medical professional. Many even suggested she should ask her own friends in the film industry if they agree.
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