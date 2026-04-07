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Japanese National Gets Freed on Bail in Iran
(MENAFN) A Japanese national held in Iran has been released on bail, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary announced Tuesday.
As stated by reports, Minoru Kihara said the individual was freed Monday local time, though their identity was not immediately disclosed. Japan’s ambassador to Iran met with the released person and confirmed there were no health issues. The Japanese government has pressed Tehran to allow the national to return home.
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi had previously requested the release during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
According to reports, the released individual is the Tehran bureau chief of the Japanese broadcaster NHK, who had been detained since January on security-related charges and is expected to face trial.
Tokyo noted that two Japanese citizens had been held in Iran; the first was allowed to return home on March 22.
As stated by reports, Minoru Kihara said the individual was freed Monday local time, though their identity was not immediately disclosed. Japan’s ambassador to Iran met with the released person and confirmed there were no health issues. The Japanese government has pressed Tehran to allow the national to return home.
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi had previously requested the release during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
According to reports, the released individual is the Tehran bureau chief of the Japanese broadcaster NHK, who had been detained since January on security-related charges and is expected to face trial.
Tokyo noted that two Japanese citizens had been held in Iran; the first was allowed to return home on March 22.
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