Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri On A Three-Day US Trip From April 8. What's On The Agenda?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will undertake a three-day visit to Washington, DC, beginning 8 April to review the full spectrum of India-US ties, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

Misri's April 8-10 trip will provide an opportunity to advance ongoing bilateral cooperation across key areas, the ministry said.

| India-US ties take centre stage as Sergio Gor meets Kash Patel, JD Vance

"The visit will provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India-US bilateral relations and advance ongoing cooperation across key areas," it said in a statement.

During the visit, the Foreign Secretary will hold discussions with senior officials of the US Administration on a wide range of issues, including trade, defence, science and technology, as well as regional and global developments of mutual interest.

The visit follows the External Affairs Minister's visit to Washington DC in February 2026 and is in keeping with the regular high-level exchanges between the two sides, the Ministry said.

Misri's visit comes at a time when the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, is also present in the United States. Gor met his Indian counterpart, Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and underlined the significance of strategic ties between New Delhi and Washington.

Gor also met Vice President JD Vance during his visit to the US. At the centre of Gor's Washington itinerary, however, was a meeting with FBI Director Kash Patel. The two discussed concrete areas of law enforcement cooperation between the two nations.

| Trump 'deeply cares' about relationship between US and India: Envoy Sergio Gor

Gor is set to meet President Trump today for dinner, scheduled around the same time when the latest extension of Trump's deadline to Iran to make a deal would end.

Previously, in an interview with Span Magazine, Gor said that US President Donald Trump considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi a true friend, and that their genuine relationship strengthens the bond between the two nations.

Gor highlighted in the interview that the ability to deepen India-US ties and work towards mutually beneficial goals is a great privilege.

(With agency inputs)