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Strait of Hormuz Sees Surge in Ship Traffic Amid Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) Vessel movements through the Strait of Hormuz surged over the weekend, reaching their highest level since the early stages of the war between Iran and Israel, indicating a partial recovery in maritime activity at one of the world’s most strategic chokepoints.
According to reports, 21 ships passed through the waterway over the weekend, with 10 transits on Saturday and 11 on Sunday. This two-day total marks the busiest period since early March, when shipping activity began to decline amid escalating regional tensions.
The uptick comes as more countries secure arrangements with Iran to ensure safe passage for vessels, cargo, and crews through the Persian Gulf, reflecting Tehran’s growing influence over traffic in the strategic strait. Reports indicate that nearly half of Sunday’s movements involved sanctioned vessels, highlighting a shift in the composition of maritime traffic alongside the increase in overall volume.
Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, no verified attacks or security incidents were reported over the weekend, suggesting that shipping operations in the strait have remained largely stable in the short term.
According to reports, 21 ships passed through the waterway over the weekend, with 10 transits on Saturday and 11 on Sunday. This two-day total marks the busiest period since early March, when shipping activity began to decline amid escalating regional tensions.
The uptick comes as more countries secure arrangements with Iran to ensure safe passage for vessels, cargo, and crews through the Persian Gulf, reflecting Tehran’s growing influence over traffic in the strategic strait. Reports indicate that nearly half of Sunday’s movements involved sanctioned vessels, highlighting a shift in the composition of maritime traffic alongside the increase in overall volume.
Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, no verified attacks or security incidents were reported over the weekend, suggesting that shipping operations in the strait have remained largely stable in the short term.
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