MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Simple Healthcare today announced the publication of a new article, From Transparency to Action: Turning Price Data into Lower Cost, in the American Journal of Managed Care. The article examines how healthcare price transparency, when made actionable, can serve as a practical tool to reduce costs without limiting access to care.

The article reports that price transparency data can reveal meaningful variation in negotiated rates across providers and networks, creating opportunities to reduce spending through more informed decisions-such as selecting lower-cost networks and guiding patients toward higher-value providers.

“Understanding price variation across networks and across providers is critical for directing stakeholders to higher-value care and empowering them to make better-informed choices,” said David Muhlestein, CEO of Simple Healthcare.

The article outlines how employers can leverage price data to identify variation in negotiated rates, evaluate total network costs, and inform benefit design decisions. It argues that substantial savings can be achieved when organizations actively respond to these differences and intentionally shift volume toward higher-value providers. Over time, sustained shifts in patient volume may also create economic pressure for high-cost providers to reduce prices in order to remain competitive.

However, the article emphasizes that data availability alone is not sufficient to drive meaningful cost reductions. To fully translate transparency into action, the authors recommend:

.Improving the quality of available price data

.Presenting data in a more intuitive and usable format

.Reducing barriers that prevent stakeholders from acting on insights

From Transparency to Action underscores that realizing the promise of price transparency depends on bridging the gap between data availability and decision-making. Employers that can operationalize these insights may be better positioned to improve the value of healthcare spending and encourage a shift toward lower-cost, higher-value care without restricting access.

About Simple Healthcare

Simple Healthcare is a research-driven data company dedicated to making healthcare pricing clear, accurate, and decision-grade. We transform decision-making by turning complex transparency files into validated datasets-filtering out duplicates, ghost rates, and other noise while enriching with comprehensive provider data-and pairing them with intuitive analytics tools and APIs for fast benchmarking, contract analysis, and market monitoring. Led by experts in health economics, data engineering, and operations, we collaborate with payers, providers, employers, life sciences, and investors to advance the field through peer-reviewed publications, policy work, and practical guidance. Through our platform, data licensing, and publications, we accelerate the adoption of high-quality pricing insights at scale