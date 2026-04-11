RCB Star Krunal Pandya Net Worth 2026: IPL Salary, House, Income, Personal Life And Lifestyle

Krunal Pandya's lifestyle exemplifies blending high-performance discipline with career success. This article discusses his luxury real estate holdings, diversified wealth, and family values that define his public image.

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya remains a key figure in the IPL 2026 season, playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Known for his ability to contribute with both bat and ball, Krunal adds balance to the squad. His experience in pressure situations and calm approach make him a valuable asset, especially in tight matches.

Krunal Pandya has built a strong financial portfolio over the years through cricket and endorsements.

Estimated net worth: ₹70–75 crore

Some estimates range between ₹65–80 crore, depending on sources

His consistent IPL presence and brand deals have played a major role in his wealth accumulation.

A large chunk of Krunal's income comes from the Indian Premier League.

IPL 2026 salary (RCB): ₹5.75 crore

Total IPL earnings: Over ₹65 crore+ across seasons

He started his IPL journey with the Mumbai Indians and later played for the Lucknow Super Giants before joining the RCB, steadily increasing his value over the years.

Krunal Pandya owns a luxurious residence in Gujarat.

Location: Vadodara

Estimated value: Around ₹3–4 crore

The house blends comfort and modern luxury, offering spacious interiors and premium amenities. Despite his success, Krunal is known for maintaining a relatively grounded lifestyle.

Krunal has a passion for luxury cars and owns several high-end vehicles, including:

Mercedes-Benz models

Audi A6

Lamborghini Huracán

His car collection reflects his growing success, yet he is often described as someone who prefers a low-key life off the field.

Krunal Pandya is married to Pankhuri Sharma, and the couple shares a close-knit family life.

He is also the elder brother of star Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, and the duo has inspired many with their journey from humble beginnings to international cricket.

Born in Gujarat, Krunal worked his way up through domestic cricket before making a name in the IPL.

His all-round abilities and match-winning performances have helped him remain relevant in one of the world's toughest T20 leagues.

Krunal Pandya may not always grab headlines like some superstars, but his steady performances and financial growth tell a powerful story.

With IPL 2026 underway, he continues to prove his value-both on the field and as a successful professional cricketer.