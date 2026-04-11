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Israel's Vicious Airstrikes Kill Three People in Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israeli warplanes unleashed a wave of airstrikes across Lebanon beginning at dawn Saturday, killing three people, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA).
Among the hardest-hit areas, a residential building in Mefdoun, located in the southern governorate of Nabatieh, was completely destroyed. Separately, multiple residential structures on Martyr Sabra Street and within the Maqam neighborhood were also leveled by the Israeli military. In the town of Jebchit, an airstrike obliterated a private electricity generator complex, igniting it in flames.
The strikes mark a continuation of Israel's intensified offensive in southern Lebanon, which escalated following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2 — a significant breach of the ceasefire that had been in place since November 2024.
Diplomatically, a State Department official told media that Washington will host direct Israeli-Lebanese talks next week as part of broader ceasefire efforts. The announcement follows US President Donald Trump's declaration Tuesday of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, brokered through Pakistani mediation.
A Lebanese official separately confirmed the upcoming meeting to media, though stressed its limited scope, describing it as a "preparatory and not a negotiation."
Among the hardest-hit areas, a residential building in Mefdoun, located in the southern governorate of Nabatieh, was completely destroyed. Separately, multiple residential structures on Martyr Sabra Street and within the Maqam neighborhood were also leveled by the Israeli military. In the town of Jebchit, an airstrike obliterated a private electricity generator complex, igniting it in flames.
The strikes mark a continuation of Israel's intensified offensive in southern Lebanon, which escalated following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2 — a significant breach of the ceasefire that had been in place since November 2024.
Diplomatically, a State Department official told media that Washington will host direct Israeli-Lebanese talks next week as part of broader ceasefire efforts. The announcement follows US President Donald Trump's declaration Tuesday of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, brokered through Pakistani mediation.
A Lebanese official separately confirmed the upcoming meeting to media, though stressed its limited scope, describing it as a "preparatory and not a negotiation."
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