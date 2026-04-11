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At Least 32 Injured As Bus Carrying Policemen Collides With Container Truck In Kerala

At Least 32 Injured As Bus Carrying Policemen Collides With Container Truck In Kerala


2026-04-11 05:01:19
(MENAFN- Live Mint) As many as 32 persons, including policemen, were injured after a bus collided with a container lorry at Koyilandy here on Saturday, officials said.

According to police, the bus was carrying personnel of the Malabar Special Police (MSP) who were returning to their base after election duty at around 12.30 am.

Police said the accident occurred near Kollam in Koyilandy on a National Highway stretch when the bus collided with the container lorry.

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The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals and were later discharged after receiving preliminary medical aid.

Twenty-seven policemen and five others -- employees in the bus and the container lorry, sustained injuries.

Both vehicles were later removed from the road to ensure smooth traffic movement, police said.

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