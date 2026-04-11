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US Troops Continue to Move Into Middle East
(MENAFN) American military forces are steadily reinforcing their presence across the Middle East in anticipation of potential operations, even as US and Iranian negotiators convene for diplomatic discussions in Pakistan, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.
Flight-tracking data and an unnamed US official confirmed that fighter jets and attack aircraft have already been repositioned to the region, signaling an accelerating military buildup.
The same official indicated that between 1,500 and 2,000 troops from the Army's 82nd Airborne Division could be forward-deployed within days.
Thousands of additional sailors and Marines are also en route to the area, the Wall Street Journal reported.
On the naval front, two major carrier groups are currently in transit. One navy official confirmed that the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, along with its strike group, departed Virginia in late March and is presently crossing the Atlantic. A separate navy official stated that the USS Boxer and its escort vessels — carrying the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit — left California in mid-March and are currently navigating the Pacific.
Both naval contingents are not expected to reach the region for more than a week.
Flight-tracking data and an unnamed US official confirmed that fighter jets and attack aircraft have already been repositioned to the region, signaling an accelerating military buildup.
The same official indicated that between 1,500 and 2,000 troops from the Army's 82nd Airborne Division could be forward-deployed within days.
Thousands of additional sailors and Marines are also en route to the area, the Wall Street Journal reported.
On the naval front, two major carrier groups are currently in transit. One navy official confirmed that the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, along with its strike group, departed Virginia in late March and is presently crossing the Atlantic. A separate navy official stated that the USS Boxer and its escort vessels — carrying the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit — left California in mid-March and are currently navigating the Pacific.
Both naval contingents are not expected to reach the region for more than a week.
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