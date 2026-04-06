PM Modi Urges Congress Support For Women's Reservation Bill Amendment

PM Modi Urges Bipartisan Support for Women's Reservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he has urged Congress to give full support to the proposed amendment to the Women's Reservation Bill, which would be taken up during the special sitting of the Parliament later this month and said the opposition party should not do politics over the issue.

Addressing a rally here, PM Modi said that there would be discussion during the special sitting of Parliament on April 16, 17 and 18 so that provision is made for implementation of one-third reservation for women from 2029 Lok Sabha elections and hoped that the decision would be made unanimously.

He accused the Congress of stalling the issue of women's reservation for years and said the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, through which sisters and daughters will get 33% reservation in the country's Parliament and the Assam Legislative Assembly as well, was passed when BJP-led NDA government was in power.

"A special session of Parliament is scheduled for April 16, 17, and 18, in which there will be a discussion on amendments to the women's reservation law. Provisions will be made that at least 33 per cent of women become MPs in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections," he said.

"I have also urged Congress that it should not do politics on this, give full support to the amendment so that a decision in favour of women is made unanimously," he added.

Congress Alleges Model Code Violation

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged last week that the government's decision for Parliament's sitting on April 16,17,18 was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

He said the government had earlier decided to implement the Women's Reservation Bill from the 2034 polls based on the new Census when Congress was demanding its early implementation.

Call for All-Party Meeting

The Congress leader said the party had suggested that an all-party meeting should be held on April 29 after the conclusion of the assembly polls.

Legislative Details and Ministerial Support

Lok Sabha has 543 seats and a proposed 50 per cent increase will take the number to 816, with 273 (about a third) reserved for women.

Sources had said earlier that a bill will be introduced in Parliament to amend the existing Women's Reservation Act, along with a separate Delimitation Bill.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday sought support of all parties for the government's legislative agenda.

"Empowerment of women is our commitment. We must come together for the empowerment of women, not play politics," Rijiju told ANI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)