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IDF Puts Curfew in Many Neighborhood in Hebron
(MENAFN) On Wednesday evening, Israeli forces imposed a curfew on several Palestinian neighborhoods in central Hebron in the occupied West Bank, sealing off access points during the Jewish holiday of Passover.
Human rights activist Aref Jaber said, “the army notified residents of the Jaber, Salaymeh, and Wadi al-Hussein neighborhoods — areas under Israeli control — that the curfew would take effect at 04:00 pm local time (1300GMT).”
Jaber added that the duration of the closure was not specified, but historically, it generally begins with the start of the holiday, which commences at sunset on Wednesday and continues for a week. He noted that the curfew impacts approximately 500 Palestinian families, totaling over 2,500 people, amid a significant military presence that restricts residents’ movement and access to their homes.
Under the 1997 Hebron Protocol, the city was divided into two zones: H1, controlled by the Palestinian Authority, and H2, under Israeli control. The H2 area, which covers roughly 20% of the city, includes the Old City, the Ibrahimi Mosque, and the neighborhoods currently under curfew.
Human rights activist Aref Jaber said, “the army notified residents of the Jaber, Salaymeh, and Wadi al-Hussein neighborhoods — areas under Israeli control — that the curfew would take effect at 04:00 pm local time (1300GMT).”
Jaber added that the duration of the closure was not specified, but historically, it generally begins with the start of the holiday, which commences at sunset on Wednesday and continues for a week. He noted that the curfew impacts approximately 500 Palestinian families, totaling over 2,500 people, amid a significant military presence that restricts residents’ movement and access to their homes.
Under the 1997 Hebron Protocol, the city was divided into two zones: H1, controlled by the Palestinian Authority, and H2, under Israeli control. The H2 area, which covers roughly 20% of the city, includes the Old City, the Ibrahimi Mosque, and the neighborhoods currently under curfew.
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