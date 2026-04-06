Perma-Fix Successfully Completes PFAS Treatment Project For U.S. Department Of Energy (DOE) Contractor Using Proprietary Perma-FAS Destruction Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Execution of critical DOE cleanup work highlights Perma-Fix's leadership in PFAS destruction and positions the Company to address growing government and commercial remediation demand

ATLANTA, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) (the“Company”) today announced the successful completion of a PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) treatment project for Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership (FRNP), the DOE contractor responsible for environmental cleanup activities at the Paducah Site. The project further demonstrates Perma-Fix's leadership in the destruction of PFAS compounds and the Company's ability to execute complex treatment solutions supporting government environmental remediation programs. The Company also recognizes FRNP for its proactive approach to addressing PFAS-contaminated materials as part of its environmental stewardship efforts.

Perma-Fix received approximately 1,500 gallons of PFAS-contaminated liquids and successfully treated the material using its patent-pending proprietary Perma-FAS destruction technology. The 1,500 gallons were the result of two tasks awarded to Perma-Fix; the first was the transportation and treatment of legacy AFFF (aqueous film-forming foam) and the second was the onsite remediation of a tank and bladder containing PFAS liquids. The work represents a critical environmental remediation effort supporting DOE cleanup activities and highlights the Company's specialized capabilities in turn-key waste management and treatment of complex waste streams that require advanced destruction technologies.

Mark Duff, Chief Executive Officer of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, commented,“Successfully completing this project for a DOE contractor demonstrates Perma-Fix's unique capabilities in treating highly complex waste streams and the real-world application of our Perma-FAS destruction technology. PFAS contamination has become one of the most significant environmental challenges facing both government and industry, and our patent-pending technology is designed to permanently destroy these compounds rather than simply transfer them to another medium.”

Perma-Fix's Perma-FAS process is a water-based treatment technology designed to convert carbon-fluorine compounds into mineralized fluoride through catalytic reactions. The process operates at slightly elevated temperatures and utilizes catalytic materials that enable the destruction of the highly stable carbon-fluorine bonds present in PFAS molecules.

During treatment, the system produces a lean water stream that can be readily disposed of through a range of conventional disposal pathways, while reactants used in the process are recycled multiple times to enhance process efficiency.

Based on historical testing and operational data, the Perma-FAS process has demonstrated the ability to achieve extremely high destruction efficiencies, generally approaching six-nines (99.9999%) destruction levels under appropriate operating conditions.

Dr. Louis F. Centofanti, Founder and Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, added,“As regulatory pressure surrounding PFAS contamination continues to increase, we believe the need for effective destruction technologies will continue to grow significantly. The successful execution of projects such as this demonstrates the potential for Perma-Fix to support both government remediation programs and expanding commercial opportunities requiring permanent PFAS destruction solutions.”

PFAS compounds-often referred to as“forever chemicals”-have been widely used in industrial applications and consumer products due to their resistance to heat, water, and oil. Their persistence in the environment has created a rapidly expanding need for technologies capable of destroying these compounds rather than simply concentrating or transferring them to another waste stream.

Perma-Fix continues to advance the deployment of its PFAS destruction technologies to support large-scale remediation efforts and address this growing environmental challenge. In addition to PFAS destruction technologies, the Company also provides PFAS collection and transportation services, onsite AFFF system remediation and extraction, and foam replacement solutions through industry partnerships.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the DOE, the U.S. Department of War (DOW), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOW, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

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This press release contains“forward looking statements” which are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to various business risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of the words such as“believe”,“expects”,“intends”,“anticipate”,“plans to”,“estimates”,“projects”, and similar expressions. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: the growing demand for PFAS destruction and remediation solutions; the Company's ability to support government remediation programs and expanding commercial opportunities requiring permanent PFAS destruction solutions; the continued deployment and advancement of the Company's PFAS destruction technologies; and the Company's strategic positioning and growth opportunities in the PFAS remediation market. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. There are a variety of factors which could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those described in this release, including, without limitation, future economic conditions; industry conditions; competitive pressures; changes in regulatory requirements or enforcement priorities relating to PFAS contamination and remediation; the Company's ability to successfully deploy and commercialize its PFAS destruction technologies; uncertainty regarding customer demand for PFAS treatment, destruction, and related services; dependence on government-funded environmental remediation programs and project schedules; the government or such other party to a contract granted to us fails to abide by or comply with the contract or to deliver waste as anticipated under the contract or terminates existing contracts; impact of the federal budget, when adopted; Congress fails to provide funding for the DOE's and DOW's remediation projects; inability to obtain new foreign and domestic remediation contracts; and the additional factors referred to under“Risk Factors” and "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Company makes no commitment to disclose any revisions to forward looking statements, or any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof that bear upon forward looking statements.

Contacts:

David K. Waldman-US Investor Relations

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1021

Herbert Strauss- European Investor Relations

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+43 316 296 316