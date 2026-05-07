Five BJP Workers Injured After Bike-Borne Men Hurl Bombs At Them In Bengal's Panihati

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 7 (IANS) At least five BJP workers were injured after crude bombs were hurled at them in the Panihati area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, said police on Thursday.

This attack happened hours after the ghastly murder of Chandranath Rath, long-time personal assistant of Suvendu Adhikari.

The police said the incident took place after midnight on Dutta Road in Ward No. 2 of Panihati Municipality.

It is learned that some BJP workers were talking to the common people when several miscreants came to the spot on a bike. Eyewitnesses claimed that four people on the bikes hurled bombs at the BJP workers there.

Three bombs were hurled in succession, following which the miscreants fled. Five BJP workers were seriously injured in the bombing.

The incident created a lot of tension in the area. The injured were taken to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in critical condition. They are reportedly undergoing treatment there.

Upon receiving the news, officers of the Khardah police station reached the spot. Central forces also reached there. They brought the situation under control and conducted patrolling in the area.

The Khardah police have started investigating the incident. CCTV footage of the area was being examined, and a search has been started to find the miscreants.

While reacting to the Madhyagram incident, Suvendu Adhikari also talked about the bombing in Khardah. In his words, "The politics of revenge has been going on in the state for 15 years. This is the result of 15 years of Maha Jungle Raj. Last night, there was a bombing in Khardah, and BJP workers were shot in Basirhat. Those responsible for the violence will not be spared."

The BJP has accused Trinamool Congress of carrying out the bombing in Panihati, which is about 7 kilometres from Madhyamgram, where Adhikari's personnel assistant was shot dead by assailants as he was on his way home.

It has been alleged that miscreants affiliated with Trinamool carried out the bombing. However, Trinamool Congress has not made any official comment on the incident. Since the West Bengal Assembly elections results were declared on May 4, reports of post-poll violence have been coming from across the state. In some incidents, Trinamool Congress workers were beaten up, their party offices were vandalised, and party posters were destroyed. In some places, BJP workers were targeted, with many sustaining injuries. The police have said that strong action would be initiated against those who would indulge in such activities.