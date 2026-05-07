China Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In West Asia Amid Iran-US Tensions

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for an "immediate and full ceasefire" over the situation in West Asia involving Iran and the US while urging all sides to prioritise dialogue and avoid any further escalation in the region, as reported by Xinhua. The Chinese FM made the remarks during talks in Beijing with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, who was on an official visit to the country. According to Xinhua, Wang said China opposes renewed conflict in the region and stressed that diplomatic engagement remains the best path forward and also noted growing international concern over the safety and normal functioning of shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, urging relevant parties to respond to global calls for stability as soon as possible. China receives a huge amount of all oil exports passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Stance on Negotiations

During the meeting, Araghchi briefed the Chinese side on recent developments in Iran-US negotiations and Tehran's considerations regarding future steps. He said Iran would firmly safeguard its sovereignty and national dignity while continuing efforts to achieve a "fair and comprehensive agreement" through peaceful negotiations. The Iranian minister also emphasised the need to properly manage and swiftly resolve issues concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi also expressed support for China's four-point proposal aimed at promoting peace and stability in West Asia and praised Beijing's efforts to prevent further escalation of tensions in the region. He said Iran values China's role in encouraging peace and ending hostilities and supports efforts to establish a new regional security framework balancing development and stability.

China Pledges Support for Dialogue

Wang, meanwhile, reiterated that China has consistently supported peace talks since the outbreak of the conflict and said the situation had reached a "critical juncture" regarding prospects for ending hostilities, Xinhua reported. He expressed support for Iran's sovereignty and security concerns while welcoming Tehran's willingness to pursue a political resolution through diplomatic channels.

The Chinese foreign minister also said Beijing appreciates Iran's commitment not to develop nuclear weapons, while recognising what he described as Iran's legitimate right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, as reported by Xinhua. Wang further encouraged Iran and Gulf nations to strengthen dialogue and good-neighbourly relations, adding that China supports the creation of a regional peace and security framework based on broad participation and shared interests.

Context of the Diplomatic Visit

Araghchi's visit to China comes days after his three-nation tour to Pakistan, Oman and Russia, forming part of broader regional consultations amid the crisis in West Asia. The visit is crucial as it comes a week before US President Donald Trump's much-awaited visit to China from May 14. (ANI)

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