Ukrenergo Forecasts No Power Outages For Thursday, May 7

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the company stated this on Facebook.

At the same time, consumers are encouraged to shift energy-intensive activities to daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00.

It is also recommended to limit the use of high-power electrical appliances during the evening peak hours, from 18:00 to 22:00.

Svyrydenko: Enemy targets energy facilities, oil and gas infrastructure, railways, and industrial sites

As previously reported, as of the morning of May 6, consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions were left without electricity due to Russian attacks.

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