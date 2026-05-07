Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrenergo Forecasts No Power Outages For Thursday, May 7

Ukrenergo Forecasts No Power Outages For Thursday, May 7


2026-05-07 01:08:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the company stated this on Facebook.

At the same time, consumers are encouraged to shift energy-intensive activities to daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00.

It is also recommended to limit the use of high-power electrical appliances during the evening peak hours, from 18:00 to 22:00.

Read also: Svyrydenko: Enemy targets energy facilities, oil and gas infrastructure, railways, and industrial sites

As previously reported, as of the morning of May 6, consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions were left without electricity due to Russian attacks.

Ukrinform photos available for purchase here

MENAFN07052026000193011044ID1111079009



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search