Ukrenergo Forecasts No Power Outages For Thursday, May 7
At the same time, consumers are encouraged to shift energy-intensive activities to daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00.
It is also recommended to limit the use of high-power electrical appliances during the evening peak hours, from 18:00 to 22:00.Read also: Svyrydenko: Enemy targets energy facilities, oil and gas infrastructure, railways, and industrial sites
As previously reported, as of the morning of May 6, consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions were left without electricity due to Russian attacks.
Ukrinform photos available for purchase here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment