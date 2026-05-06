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Intelli Report Suggests Iran’s Nuclear Timeline Unchanged After US-Israel Strikes
(MENAFN) US and Israeli military strikes on Iran have reportedly failed to significantly delay the country’s potential ability to develop a nuclear weapon, according to an intelligence assessment cited in reports.
The evaluation indicates that Iran’s estimated timeline for achieving nuclear breakout capability remains largely unchanged at roughly one year, similar to projections made following earlier attacks on key nuclear infrastructure. This assessment contrasts with public statements from US officials who have maintained that their operations aimed to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program.
Sources cited in the report say that meaningful disruption of Iran’s program would likely require the destruction or removal of its remaining stockpile of highly enriched uranium. A former senior US intelligence analyst, Eric Brewer, stated that Iran is believed to still retain its nuclear material. He added that such material is likely stored in heavily fortified underground facilities that are difficult to reach with existing US weaponry.
Concerns have also been raised about the whereabouts of approximately 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity. According to international monitoring estimates, roughly half of this material may be stored in an underground tunnel system at the Isfahan Nuclear Research Center. If further enriched, this quantity could theoretically be sufficient for multiple nuclear weapons.
Previous strikes last year targeted facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. Intelligence assessments following those attacks suggested only a limited delay in Iran’s nuclear progress, with estimates ranging from a few months to about a year. Some reports indicated minimal long-term disruption, despite claims from officials that significant damage had been inflicted.
At the time, US President Donald Trump rejected assessments that downplayed the impact of the strikes, insisting that “monumental damage was done to all nuclear sites in Iran.”
Iran continues to deny that it is pursuing nuclear weapons development and has refused calls to relinquish its enriched uranium stockpile. Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency has previously stated that it has not observed evidence of a coordinated weapons program within the country.
The evaluation indicates that Iran’s estimated timeline for achieving nuclear breakout capability remains largely unchanged at roughly one year, similar to projections made following earlier attacks on key nuclear infrastructure. This assessment contrasts with public statements from US officials who have maintained that their operations aimed to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program.
Sources cited in the report say that meaningful disruption of Iran’s program would likely require the destruction or removal of its remaining stockpile of highly enriched uranium. A former senior US intelligence analyst, Eric Brewer, stated that Iran is believed to still retain its nuclear material. He added that such material is likely stored in heavily fortified underground facilities that are difficult to reach with existing US weaponry.
Concerns have also been raised about the whereabouts of approximately 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity. According to international monitoring estimates, roughly half of this material may be stored in an underground tunnel system at the Isfahan Nuclear Research Center. If further enriched, this quantity could theoretically be sufficient for multiple nuclear weapons.
Previous strikes last year targeted facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. Intelligence assessments following those attacks suggested only a limited delay in Iran’s nuclear progress, with estimates ranging from a few months to about a year. Some reports indicated minimal long-term disruption, despite claims from officials that significant damage had been inflicted.
At the time, US President Donald Trump rejected assessments that downplayed the impact of the strikes, insisting that “monumental damage was done to all nuclear sites in Iran.”
Iran continues to deny that it is pursuing nuclear weapons development and has refused calls to relinquish its enriched uranium stockpile. Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency has previously stated that it has not observed evidence of a coordinated weapons program within the country.
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