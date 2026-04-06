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Pope Calls on Global Leaders to Choose Peace Over War

Pope Calls on Global Leaders to Choose Peace Over War


2026-04-06 07:59:27
(MENAFN) In his first Easter Sunday message since becoming pope, Pope Leo XIV urged world leaders to pursue peace and refrain from unleashing conflicts, according to reports.

From the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, he said, “Let those who have weapons lay them down! Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace! Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue! Not with the desire to dominate others, but to encounter them!”

The pontiff highlighted the growing normalization of violence, noting that people have become “indifferent” to the deaths of thousands, the “repercussions of hatred and division that conflicts sow,” and their economic and social impacts. He warned, “There is an ever-increasing ‘globalization of indifference.’ We cannot continue to be indifferent! And we cannot resign ourselves to evil!”

He further urged humanity to “abandon every desire for conflict, domination, and power, and implore the Lord to grant his peace to a world ravaged by wars and marked by a hatred and indifference that make us feel powerless in the face of evil.”

Pope Leo XIV assumed leadership of the Catholic Church last May.

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