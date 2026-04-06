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Fuel Rationing Implemented at Several Italian Airports Amid Tensions
(MENAFN) Several Italian airports are facing aviation fuel restrictions until April 9, as airlines were informed that distribution will be limited due to Easter travel and ongoing Middle East tensions, according to reports.
Air BP announced that refueling at Bologna, Milan Linate, Treviso, and Venice airports will be rationed. Priority will be given to air ambulance flights, state flights, and flights exceeding three hours, while all other flights will face limited fuel availability at least until April 9.
ENAC President Pierluigi Di Palma clarified, “The difficulties in fuel supply are linked to the Easter period of heavy traffic, not to the blockage of Hormuz. If the conflict were to continue, there will be consequences.”
The announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions following a joint U.S.-Israeli offensive on Iran that began on Feb. 28, which has led to significant casualties. In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting U.S. forces, and has restricted ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz.
Air BP announced that refueling at Bologna, Milan Linate, Treviso, and Venice airports will be rationed. Priority will be given to air ambulance flights, state flights, and flights exceeding three hours, while all other flights will face limited fuel availability at least until April 9.
ENAC President Pierluigi Di Palma clarified, “The difficulties in fuel supply are linked to the Easter period of heavy traffic, not to the blockage of Hormuz. If the conflict were to continue, there will be consequences.”
The announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions following a joint U.S.-Israeli offensive on Iran that began on Feb. 28, which has led to significant casualties. In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting U.S. forces, and has restricted ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz.
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