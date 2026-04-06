Phonepe SBI Card Now Available With Zero Joining Fee, Offers 5 Pc Rewards On Every Online Spend

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Digital payments platform PhonePe on Monday announced a limited-period offer on its newly launched co-branded credit card with State Bank of India.

The PhonePe SBI Card is being offered with zero joining fee for the first year, allowing customers to access its benefits without any upfront cost.

“Users can enjoy the premium benefits of the card at no cost for the first year,” the fintech platform said.

The card, available on both RuPay and Visa platforms, is tailored for digitally active consumers who frequently transact online.

A key highlight of the card is its universal rewards structure, which offers 5 per cent rewards on all online purchases, regardless of the brand or merchant.

This positions the card as a strong option for users looking to maximise returns on everyday digital spending.

In addition, customers can earn 10 per cent rewards on select categories within the PhonePe ecosystem, including mobile recharges, utility bill payments, and other routine transactions.

The card also extends similar benefits on insurance premium payments made through the platform, helping users save on essential expenses.

For offline usage, particularly through UPI, the RuPay variant of the card offers 1 per cent rewards on scan-and-pay transactions, making even small-value payments more rewarding.

The card also includes travel-related perks, such as complimentary access to domestic airport lounges up to four times a year without any spending threshold.

Users are also provided a two-year Priority Pass membership, enabling access to international airport lounges.

Reward points earned through the card can be redeemed directly against the credit card bill, with each point valued at Rs 1.

This allows users to offset their monthly statements, adding to the card's overall value proposition.

The application process for the PhonePe SBI Card is fully digital and can be completed through the PhonePe app, ensuring a seamless onboarding experience for users.