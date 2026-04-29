Dubai Developers Praise Update Real Estate Law Easing Visa Norms

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) If there's one thing old-timers of the UAE will always tell you, it's this - never bet against Dubai. The emirate has a chequered history of proving the naysayers wrong time and again.

Wednesday proved to be such a day once again, as the Dubai Land Department removed the minimum property value requirement for sole owners and relaxing conditions for jointly owned properties. In one stroke, the emirate's real estate sector is now open to one and all - unlocking long-term value for investors and developers alike.

Recommended For You

“This latest progressive move by the Dubai Land Department builds on the forward-thinking, investor-friendly approach the emirate has long cultivated. Underpinned by strong governance and a clear long-term vision, I believe it will reinforce confidence while making the real estate market more accessible. The removal of a minimum property value threshold for homeowners is particularly significant as it opens the door for a wider pool of first-time buyers and investors. Such policies strengthen demand fundamentals and deepen market maturity. We see this as a positive step towards sustaining growth momentum, building long-term trust, and supporting the UAE's ambition to maintain its position as a global hub for investment, lifestyle, and opportunity,” Francis Alfred, Managing Director, Sobha Realty, told Khaleej Times.

Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, said: “Dubai has just done what most global property markets won't - lowering the barrier to residency at the entry level at a moment when other jurisdictions are tightening theirs.”

Removing the Dh750,000 minimum for sole owners is a deliberate signal that Dubai wants to broaden the base of its investor pyramid, opening the market to young professionals, first-time investors, and the next generation of global talent who want to put roots down here before scaling up, Al Msaddi said.

“For the people this serves, the message is clear: residency in Dubai is no longer reserved for those who can write a seven-figure cheque on day one. You can now plant your stake in this city with capital that matches your stage of life, and grow your position from there.

“For developers, brokers, and the wider ecosystem, the implication is just as direct. The product mix, and the conversations, must widen. The next chapter of this market will not be written only at the top of the pyramid, but also at the base of it, where new residents become long-term stakeholders. That is how great cities are built,” Al Msaddi said.

From a developer standpoint, the expanded eligibility is a very positive move for the market. By removing the minimum investment needed, the government has opened the door for more first-time investors and mid-range property buyers to participate, said Luthfullah K, Director, Dubai, Casagrand.

“This will naturally stimulate demand in the entry and mid-market segments, where rental yields and long-term capital growth remain attractive. Many buyers today are choosing Dubai not just as an investment destination, but also as a residency hub, and this policy further strengthens that appeal,” he added.

Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman at Dugasta Properties, added to the bullish outlook.“This update highlights Dubai's dedication to making property ownership accessible and investor-friendly. The removal of the minimum property value requirement for sole owners and the introduction of practical conditions for jointly owned assets open the door for a wider range of buyers. This move maintains a clear framework while strengthening market confidence and reinforcing Dubai's status as a premier global destination for long-term living,” Khan said. Over time, measures like these support a more balanced and resilient real estate ecosystem, driven by genuine ownership rather than short-term speculation, he added.

What changed today isn't a number - it's a barrier, said Annuj Goel, chairman of Golden Light Group.“By moving away from a fixed investment threshold and instead focusing on ownership structure, the UAE has made the market far more accessible. What this effectively does is open the door to a much wider pool of buyers - particularly first-time international investors who had been evaluating Dubai but waiting for the right entry point. The buyer pool widens overnight, especially in the mid-market segment where most genuine end-users sit,” Goel said.

From a real estate perspective, it strengthens the connection between ownership and residency. That combination has always been one of Dubai's biggest advantages, and this move makes it even more practical, he added.