Shoojit Sircar Shares BTS Moments From 'Piku' As He Remembers Irrfan Khan's 'Masti'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) National Award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar remembered the late acclaimed star Irrfan Khan on his sixth death anniversary by sharing some behind-the-scenes moments from the 2015 movie“Piku”.

Shoojit shared a video from the making of the“Piku”, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. The clip featured some fun moments of Irrfan while filming the movie, which

Tells the tale of Piku, an architect, gets closer to her ageing but her nagging father Bhaskor Banerjee during a road trip to Kolkata despite their disparate ideologies and fights over trivial issues.

“Dekho kaise pyaar se masti kar raha hai... memories from Piku,” Shoojit wrote as the caption.

Piku also stars Moushumi Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta and Raghubir Yadav in supporting roles. Big B won his record-setting fourth National Film Award for Best Actor at the 63rd National Film Awards for the film.

In a career spanning over three decades, Irrfan Khan worked in Indian cinema as well as British and American films. He was regarded as one of the finest actors in world cinema.

Irrfan Khan was feted with the National Film Award and the Asian Film Award, and honoured with the Padma Shri.

It was in 2018, when he announced that he had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer. He sought treatment in the UK for a year and returned to India in February 2019.

In April 2020, Irrfan started receiving treatment for a colon infection caused by the disease, but in the course of the treatment, he died the next day, at the age of 53.

He was posthumously seen in the 2021 film Murder at Teesri Manzil 302, which alsi features Ranvir Shorey, Deepal Shaw and Lucky Ali.

Angrezi Medium marked his final film. The comedy-drama directed by Homi Adajania was a standalone sequel to the 2017 film Hindi Medium. It also stars Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan.