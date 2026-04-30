Rajasthan Gets Respite From Intense Heatwave As Rain, Thunderstorms Lower Mercury

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 30 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, Rajasthan has experienced respite from intense heatwave conditions as rain and thunderstorms in parts of the state dipped mercury.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance, weather conditions across parts of the state, particularly in the Jodhpur and Kota divisions, shifted noticeably on Wednesday afternoon. Several districts witnessed rain accompanied by hailstorms, bringing much-needed relief from the ongoing heatwave. The impact was visible as temperatures dropped below 40 degrees Celsius in more than 10 cities, including Sri Ganganagar, Sikar, and Pilani.

The Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, has issued a 'yellow alert' for Thursday, warning of thunderstorms and rainfall in eight districts.

Meanwhile, despite scattered relief, Chittorgarh remained the hottest location, recording a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees. Other major cities also experienced high temperatures, including Jaisalmer (42.6 degrees), Barmer (42 degrees), Kota (41.3 degrees), Bikaner (41.4 degrees), and Jodhpur (41.3 degrees). Jaipur recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 28.7 degrees.

While clouds offered slight cover, humidity levels made conditions uncomfortable. In Udaipur, there was a marginal rise in both day and night temperatures, with the maximum at 40.5 degrees. Similarly, in Jodhpur, evening rain followed a humid day. Sikar witnessed the temperature drop below 40 degrees after nine days due to early morning rain and a low-pressure system.

In Ajmer, after intense daytime heat, light rain and cool winds in the evening brought relief. Similarly, in Alwar, hailstorms and rainfall led to a noticeable dip in temperature, improving weather conditions.

Kota witnessed rain and hail over the past two days, reducing temperatures by around 4 degrees.

The Meteorological Department forecasts continued weather fluctuations, with thunderstorms and rain likely in parts of the state over the next couple of days.

While this may bring intermittent relief, heat conditions are expected to persist in several regions.

Overall, Rajasthan is witnessing a mix of heat and sudden weather changes, with residents advised to stay cautious amid ongoing alerts.