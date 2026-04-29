Al-Sisi Pushes Broader Educational Partnership With Hiroshima University

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi discussed expanding cooperation in education and technology with Hiroshima University President Mitsuo Ochi, underscoring the growing educational partnership between Egypt and Japan.

According to the Egyptian presidency, Al-Sisi expressed appreciation for Egypt's strong bilateral relations with Japan and praised the ongoing collaboration with Hiroshima University in both basic and higher education. He emphasized the importance of broadening educational partnerships to support curriculum development and enhance education quality.

The President highlighted the role of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, in modernizing education and equipping students with skills that meet labour market demands. He reaffirmed that educational reform remains a strategic priority as Egypt works to build a competitive, future-ready workforce.

Ochi commended Egypt's efforts to modernize its educational system and adopt advanced teaching methods, stressing Hiroshima University's commitment to deepening cooperation with Cairo. He noted the university's readiness to support Egypt's priorities in education development and technological advancement.

The meeting forms part of the broader strategic partnership between Egypt and Japan, which encompasses multiple educational and development initiatives. Egypt has increasingly sought to benefit from Japanese expertise in school management, innovation, and advanced educational technologies.