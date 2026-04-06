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Damascus Pledges Strong Response to UAE Embassy Assault
(MENAFN) Syria has denounced an assault on the United Arab Emirates’ Embassy in Damascus, warning that “such actions will be met with firm legal measures,” as stated by reports.
The Interior Ministry emphasized that peaceful protests are a legal form of expressing opinions, but described the attack during recent demonstrations as a “reprehensible and unacceptable act, constituting a clear violation of national laws.”
On Friday, dozens of protesters gathered outside the UAE embassy in Damascus, with some attempting to enter the building. Videos circulated online showed demonstrators removing the UAE flag.
In response, internal security forces have increased protection around diplomatic missions to ensure their safety and prevent similar incidents. An investigation is ongoing, and authorities are pursuing those responsible through legal channels in accordance with due process.
Late Sunday, Syria’s Interior Ministry announced the arrest of two individuals “proven to be involved in an attack” on the embassy, adding that “the necessary legal procedures against the accused (are) underway in accordance with established protocols.”
The Interior Ministry emphasized that peaceful protests are a legal form of expressing opinions, but described the attack during recent demonstrations as a “reprehensible and unacceptable act, constituting a clear violation of national laws.”
On Friday, dozens of protesters gathered outside the UAE embassy in Damascus, with some attempting to enter the building. Videos circulated online showed demonstrators removing the UAE flag.
In response, internal security forces have increased protection around diplomatic missions to ensure their safety and prevent similar incidents. An investigation is ongoing, and authorities are pursuing those responsible through legal channels in accordance with due process.
Late Sunday, Syria’s Interior Ministry announced the arrest of two individuals “proven to be involved in an attack” on the embassy, adding that “the necessary legal procedures against the accused (are) underway in accordance with established protocols.”
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