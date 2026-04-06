Hungarian Opposition Leader Outlines Approach To Moscow

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Associated Press stated this in an article.

"A crucial election next week will be a 'referendum' on whether Hungary continues on its drift toward Eastern autocracies, or can retake its place among the democratic societies of Europe," Magyar stated

Magyar, once an ally of Orbán, poses the most serious challenge to the incumbent prime minister's power since he took office in 2010.

In an exclusive interview with the Associated Press, Magyar said that Hungary's longest-serving EU leader has, in recent years, taken the country through a "180-degree turn," jeopardizing its pro-Western orientation while aligning more closely with Moscow.

False flag operation: Expert tells how Orban could undermine Hungarian election with Russia, Vucic's

Magyar condemned Hungary's rapprochement with Russia, as well as reports of interference by Russian intelligence services in elections in favor of Orbán. He emphasized that his future government would adopt a "pragmatic" stance toward Russia.

"Pragmatism means that we have no say in Russia's internal affairs, and they don't have any say in our affairs. We are both sovereign countries, and we respect each other, but we don't have to like each other," Magyar said.

He also criticized the Orbán government for failing to diversify Hungary's energy balance and advocated for new agreements and the construction of infrastructure to supply oil and gas from alternative sources.

However, he noted that "this does not mean that we must stop using Russian oil tomorrow."

"It means that the European Union's resources must be used well," Magyar added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Hungarian center-right party Tisza Party led by Péter Magyar has widened its lead over the ruling Fidesz party of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of the parliamentary elections.