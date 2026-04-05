Bitmain Adding 40000 ETH, Tom Lee Indicates Dip Buying Strategy

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Latest Acquisitions Drive Overall Holdings To Greater Heights

The recent purchase comes after a huge one announced last week. Bitmain has already accumulated more than 71,000 ETH, boosting total holdings to more than 4.7 million ETH. It now holds nearly 4 percent of the total Ethereum supply. The company still aims to own five percent of Ethereum 's supply in the market. In addition, the strategy signals a long-term accumulation plan that targets market positioning. The aggressive buying has, however, exposed it to price volatility.

Statistics indicate that Bitmain has a large unrealized loss on its Ethereum investment at present. The average purchase price is above current market rates, which has impacted portfolio value. This puts the firm under pressure as market conditions remain uncertain. Since the beginning of the year, Bitmain's stock has fallen more than 30 percent. Nonetheless, it posted a small profit in the last week along with a slight uptick in Ethereum's price. Moreover, this movement suggests a more favorable mood even amid ongoing geopolitical threats.

According to Tom Lee, the company will continue purchasing at current levels despite the unstable markets. He explained that the plan rests on optimism about the broader economic outlook. Therefore, current pricing is seen as an opportunity rather than a risk for the firm. Lee noted that present oil prices are lower than historical highs when adjusted for inflation. He compared current levels with those observed in previous market cycles. He added that this analogy supports the belief that the economy can sustain higher energy prices.

Notably, the leading cryptocurrencies have remained relatively stable even amid geopolitical tension. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have avoided further losses during the recent conflict period. Consequently, Bitmain is still consolidating its assets in line with the long-term plan.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.