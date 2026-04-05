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Iran Shots Down US C-130 Aircraft in Southern Isfahan
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Iran announced that it had shot down a US C-130 support aircraft over southern Isfahan.
According to reports, the plane was destroyed “by heavy fire from a police special forces unit.” The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also stated, “joint operations involving the Aerospace Force, ground units, popular and Basij forces, law enforcement, and the Army successfully destroyed the enemy aircraft.”
State-run media shared images online that reportedly show the wreckage of the downed aircraft. Some early reports suggested that during the rescue of a second crew member from a downed F-15 fighter jet, US forces intentionally destroyed their own plane to prevent it from “fall[ing] into Iranian hands.” The US has not issued any official confirmation regarding these claims.
Tensions across the region have intensified since a joint US-Israeli air campaign against Iran began on February 28, resulting in over 1,340 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has launched missile and drone strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military personnel. Additionally, Tehran has restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, further heightening regional instability.
According to reports, the plane was destroyed “by heavy fire from a police special forces unit.” The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also stated, “joint operations involving the Aerospace Force, ground units, popular and Basij forces, law enforcement, and the Army successfully destroyed the enemy aircraft.”
State-run media shared images online that reportedly show the wreckage of the downed aircraft. Some early reports suggested that during the rescue of a second crew member from a downed F-15 fighter jet, US forces intentionally destroyed their own plane to prevent it from “fall[ing] into Iranian hands.” The US has not issued any official confirmation regarding these claims.
Tensions across the region have intensified since a joint US-Israeli air campaign against Iran began on February 28, resulting in over 1,340 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has launched missile and drone strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military personnel. Additionally, Tehran has restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, further heightening regional instability.
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