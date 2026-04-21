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Israel Launches Widespread Demolitions of Lebanese Villages
(MENAFN) Israeli forces launched sweeping military operations across southern Lebanon at daybreak Tuesday, detonating explosives in residential areas, intensifying aerial surveillance, and ordering civilian evacuations — all while a fragile ceasefire remained nominally in effect, Lebanese media reported.
Multiple border communities bore the brunt of the assault. In Bayt Lif, Chamaa, Al Bayada, and Naqoura, Israeli troops allegedly rigged private homes and residential buildings with explosives before systematically razing them to the ground, according to the agency's account.
Separately, the towns of Bint Jbeil, Khiam, and Haret Saida were also targeted in a series of raids accompanied by blasts and demolitions, the report indicated.
The latest wave of destruction lays bare deepening fault lines along Lebanon's southern frontier, with Israeli military activity showing no signs of abating despite a ceasefire agreement that entered into force at midnight between Thursday and Friday local time — 2100 GMT — just ten days ago. The truce, brokered between Israel and Lebanon, had raised hopes of a fragile but sustained pause in hostilities.
Tuesday's escalation, however, signals that calm along the border remains elusive, with civilian infrastructure continuing to bear the cost of ongoing military operations.
Multiple border communities bore the brunt of the assault. In Bayt Lif, Chamaa, Al Bayada, and Naqoura, Israeli troops allegedly rigged private homes and residential buildings with explosives before systematically razing them to the ground, according to the agency's account.
Separately, the towns of Bint Jbeil, Khiam, and Haret Saida were also targeted in a series of raids accompanied by blasts and demolitions, the report indicated.
The latest wave of destruction lays bare deepening fault lines along Lebanon's southern frontier, with Israeli military activity showing no signs of abating despite a ceasefire agreement that entered into force at midnight between Thursday and Friday local time — 2100 GMT — just ten days ago. The truce, brokered between Israel and Lebanon, had raised hopes of a fragile but sustained pause in hostilities.
Tuesday's escalation, however, signals that calm along the border remains elusive, with civilian infrastructure continuing to bear the cost of ongoing military operations.
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