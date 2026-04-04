Yemen's Houthis, IRGC Carry Out 'Joint Operation' Against Israel

MENAFN - IANS) Sanaa, April 5 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi group has said that it had carried out a joint military operation targeting Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, along with other key military sites, using a ballistic missile and multiple drones.

In a statement broadcast by the group's al-Masirah television on Saturday (Local time), Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the operation was conducted with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Iranian army, and Hezbollah in Lebanon, adding that the mission had "successfully achieved its objectives."

There was no immediate confirmation from Israeli authorities regarding the strikes, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Houthis began launching missile and drone attacks against Israel on March 28 in support of its allied forces across the region, including those in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and Palestine, as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East.

The group, which has controlled Sanaa and much of northern Yemen since late 2014, previously supported Iran during last year's 12-day conflict with the United States and Israel.

Earlier on Thursday, the Houthis said that they had launched a fourth wave of coordinated ballistic missile attacks targeting Israel, saying the move is part of an escalating regional confrontation involving multiple allied forces.

In a statement aired by the group's al-Masirah television, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the group had carried out a joint operation alongside Iran and Hezbollah against what he described as "vital enemy targets" in the Jaffa area in Israel.

"Our military intervention in this important and exceptional battle is gradual," Sarea said, adding that the group would continue to respond based on developments on the ground.

"We will not stop here and will respond to developments according to whether the enemy escalates or de-escalates," he said.

Sarea noted that the missile attacks were part of ongoing support for allied forces across the region, including those in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and Palestine, as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East.