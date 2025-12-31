Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Video: Fire & Emergency Department Addresses Media On Recent Fire Incidents In Kashmir

2025-12-31 09:02:52
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) The Fire and Emergency Services Department has cautioned the public following a surge in recent fire-related incidents across Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference, officials urged residents to follow safety guidelines, use heating appliances responsibly, and remain alert to prevent fire mishaps during the winter season.

The department emphasized public awareness, preparedness, and timely reporting to reduce damage and safeguard lives and property.

Kashmir Observer

