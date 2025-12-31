Video: Fire & Emergency Department Addresses Media On Recent Fire Incidents In Kashmir
Addressing a press conference, officials urged residents to follow safety guidelines, use heating appliances responsibly, and remain alert to prevent fire mishaps during the winter season.ADVERTISEMENT
The department emphasized public awareness, preparedness, and timely reporting to reduce damage and safeguard lives and property.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment