GT Will Rue Lost Opportunities When Playoff Race Heats Up: Steyn

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) After Gujarat Titans' narrow loss to Rajasthan Royals in a final-over thriller, former South African pacer Dale Steyn believes that when the playoffs race heats up, GT would look back at this game and regret missed opportunities.

A dramatic final over from pacer Tushar Deshpande helped Rajasthan Royals clinch a thrilling six-run win over Gujarat Titans in a nail-biting encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

After opting to bat first, Rajasthan posted a competitive 210/6 in 20 overs, riding on fine half-centuries from Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Gujarat's chase was spearheaded by a brilliant knock from Sai Sudharsan, but despite a late surge from Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada, the hosts fell agonisingly short.

"This match between GT and RR is easily the best game of IPL 2026,” Steyn remarked, drawing attention to the high stakes and intense drama that unfolded throughout the evening. He added that the Gujarat Titans, after a strong start,

While Rajasthan came out on top, it wasn't for a lack of effort from Gujarat. The Titans, chasing a challenging 211, were well-placed at various stages, especially with Sai Sudharsan's superb 73 and a late counter-attack from Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada. However, Steyn pointed out that Gujarat's inability to capitalise on those moments was ultimately their downfall.

"In the latter half of the season, when the playoff spots will be decided, GT will look at this match and wonder how many opportunities they had to win it. But they did not capitalise and let the match slip away,” Steyn said, underscoring the importance of seizing crucial moments in tight matches like these.

"RR are going to be really happy with this win. Their last victory against CSK, they did not have to work hard to secure it. But here against GT, the match went down to the final over and RR were forced to do everything they could to seal the win,” Steyn explained, emphasising that the team's resolve had been tested to the maximum.

This shift in mentality, according to Steyn, is crucial for Rajasthan as they move forward in the tournament.“Last season, Rajasthan had a heartbreaker of an IPL season. They lost matches by small margins. They missed out on golden opportunities to seal the win. They could not convert the chances into victories. But this season, RR is looking like a different team. A side that is determined to try every trick up their sleeve to ensure they don't go empty-handed without sealing the win."

However, the game-changing moment came in the final over, when Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag entrusted Tushar Deshpande with the responsibility of defending 11 runs. Steyn was full of admiration for the pacer's composure and execution under extreme pressure.

"The final over bowled by Tushar Deshpande was exceptional. He executed his Yorkers perfectly under pressure, did not give any chances to a player like Rashid Khan to find the boundary and he ensured his team did not suffer any hiccups in the final over of a 200-plus run chase," Steyn said.

Steyn went on to acknowledge that the performance would likely boost Deshpande's profile for a potential call-up to the senior Indian team and that the ability to handle pressure and execute plans perfectly in such moments is a rare quality in cricketers.

"It is very difficult for a bowler to stay calm in such a high-pressure situation because a lot of things go through your mind. But, to ensure your plans are executed perfectly without feeling the pressure is a rare skill," Steyn said.

He added, "Tushar bowled four inch-perfect Yorkers, then he changed his line and delivered the length ball and by doing that, he baited Rashid Khan into hitting a big shot on that delivery and he ended up getting caught on the boundary line. Wonderful display of game sense. Tushar Deshpande bowled in a fearless manner and this bowling performance will ensure that the Indian selectors don't take their eyes off him this IPL season."