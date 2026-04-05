Cameras To Monitor Polling Booths For Transparent Voting In Kerala's Kannur

MENAFN - IANS) Kannur, April 5 (IANS) In a major step to ensure a free, fair, and transparent electoral process, authorities have put in place comprehensive camera surveillance covering both the interiors and exteriors of all polling booths across Kannur district for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala.

With a total of 2,177 polling stations spread across the district, election officials have rolled out an extensive monitoring system featuring 100 per cent webcasting. Cameras are being installed not only inside polling booths but also at their entrances, enabling officials to keep a close watch on voter movement and overall proceedings on polling day.

Officials said the installation of cameras is progressing at a rapid pace and is expected to be completed well ahead of the elections.

The surveillance system is aimed at enhancing transparency, preventing malpractices, and ensuring adherence to election guidelines at every stage of voting.

A key feature of the monitoring mechanism is the establishment of a two-tier control system for real-time supervision. At the district level, a central control room will function from the Kannur Collectorate, where live feeds from all polling stations will be monitored.

In addition, separate control rooms will be set up in each Assembly constituency under the direct supervision of the respective Returning Officers.

Election observers appointed by the Election Commission will also conduct periodic visits to these constituency-level control rooms to assess the functioning of the surveillance system and ensure that all protocols are being strictly followed.

To support the smooth functioning of the webcasting system, specialised training programmes have been conducted for personnel assigned to handle the technical operations.

Officials noted that trained staff would be deployed at each polling station to manage the equipment and address any technical issues that may arise during the polling process. Importantly, the entire voting process across Kannur district will be recorded and securely stored. The footage will be saved on hard disks and subsequently handed over to the State Chief Electoral Officer for verification and record-keeping.

Authorities expressed confidence that the enhanced surveillance measures will significantly strengthen the integrity of the electoral process, reassuring voters and stakeholders alike of a smooth and transparent election in the district.

Kannur has a history of political clashes that have claimed the lives of workers and leaders from various parties, including the BJP-RSS, Congress, CPI(M) and the Muslim League. In view of this sensitive background, the Election Commission has arranged camera surveillance in all polling booths across the district.